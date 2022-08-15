‘He swears he’s ready to go’: Stephen A. Smith drops Ben Simmons insight ahead of 2022-23 season

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons hasn’t played an NBA game since the summer of 2020 when he absolutely collapsed in the playoffs for the Philadelphia 76ers. But, it appears he’s finally ready to suit up and make an impact.

Stephen A. Smith, who just returned to First Take, revealed he recently ran into Simmons, who sounded very confident about his status for 2022-23. Via ClutchPoints:

"He's ready to go [for this upcoming season]. He swears he's ready to go." — Stephen A. Smith on Ben Simmons 👀pic.twitter.com/yqtCjIlhPH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 15, 2022

Remember, Stephen A. previously had some beef with Ben Simmons after sitting out for such a long period of time. Smith insists he and the Aussie are on good terms now.

The Nets acquired Simmons from the Sixers in the James Harden trade last season but due to mental health problems and a back issue, he never took the floor. There was a chance he’d play in the postseason, but Brooklyn got bounced in the first round by the Celtics.

With Kevin Durant’s future uncertain after he requested a trade, Ben Simmons will surely have an important role for Steve Nash’s squad this season. While it’s hard to know what to expect from the 25-year-old point guard, you can always count on him to play lockdown defense. Offensively? That’s a toss-up at this point. It just depends on how rusty Simmons looks.

Hopefully, he’s got past the mental problems and has belief in his abilities again. That’s the number one priority. Whether KD stays or not, the Nets need the former first overall pick to make his presence felt. Stephen A. clearly believes that is going to happen.