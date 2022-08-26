‘He’s been an abject failure’: Kevin Durant gets ruthlessly obliterated by Charles Barkley over Nets trade saga

At this point, it’s safe to say that Charles Barkley is not a fan of Kevin Durant. The Hall of Famer has been critical of the Brooklyn Nets superstar for quite some time now, and you just knew that Sir Charles had to chime in on KD’s recent trade debacle.

Barkley did not mince words as he shared his two cents worth on all the drama surrounding Durant’s trade demand and his eventual decision to do a complete U-turn to run it back with the Nets this coming season. Barkley even made a sweeping generalization as he described how the old heads feel about the former league MVP (h/t Arizona Sports):

“All the old guys, he get mad we say it, (but) he piggybacked on the Warriors to win his first two championships,” Barkley said Thursday. “But if you go back and look at his career, as the best player and being the leader that all goes with that, he’s been an abject failure. Every time he’s had to be the leader and best player, he has not had success. That’s what us old guys think about him.”

That’s harsh, even for Charles Barkley’s standards. It did not stop there, though. The former 11-time All-Star took his slander a step further by depicting Durant as an unhappy human being who will never get contented:

“He seems like a miserable person, man. I call him Mr. Miserable, he’s never going to be happy,” Barkley continued. “Everybody’s given him everything on a silver platter. He was the man in Oklahoma City, they loved him, he owned the entire state. He bolts on them and wins back-to-back championships (with Golden State), and he’s still not happy. Then he goes to Brooklyn, they give him everything he wants and he’s still miserable.”

Talk about a scathing tirade, right? Barkley obviously isn’t happy about Kevin Durant’s recent actions and he made his true feelings abundantly clear here. KD himself has clapped back at Sir Charles in the past, so it wouldn’t be surprising if this recent attack draws some sort of response from the Nets superstar.