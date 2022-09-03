‘I was getting slapped on the hand’: Nets star Kyrie Irving reveals traumatic experience from Catholic School

Kyrie Irving will go down as the owner of one of the best handles in the history of the sport. The fact that the Brooklyn Nets superstar is highly proficient in using both of his hands is perhaps the biggest reason behind his dribbling prowess. As it turns out, however, Irving actually went through quite a horrific experience as a kid for being ambidextrous.

Kyrie’s dominant hand is his right hand. However, on a recent episode of HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted, the All-Star point guard revealed that he’s “absolutely” capable of using both of his hands. As a young boy in school, though, this talent was not welcomed at all (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“Catholic School didn’t let me stay left-handed,” Kyrie said. “… I was getting slapped on the hand for writing with my left hand. That was old school. This was in ’96.”

Irving was born in 1992, so according to his statement above, he was merely four years old when this happened. They may be taking it lightly now, but this would have been an extremely traumatic experience for a toddler.

It’s a good thing that Kyrie Irving was still somehow able to develop using both of his hands. According to him, he can now still write using both his right and left hand. Not too many people in the world are capable of this amazing skill, which further proves just how special (albeit controversial) Irving truly is. The way he has applied this talent on the basketball court has also allowed him to firmly establish himself as one of the top guards in the game today.