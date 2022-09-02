LeBron James speaks out on ‘misunderstood’ Kyrie Irving

Lebron James shared his honest thoughts on former teammate and current Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving on Friday. Irving recently got brutally honest in an episode of “Uninterrupted: The Shop.” And LeBron clearly took notice.

“He’s truly so misunderstood! I love seeing his growth as well throughout the years! Always believed and knew he was so much more and deeper than just a phenomenal basketball player!”

Kyrie Irving has a very controversial reputation. The Nets’ star is known for his unpredictable personality. Although everyone agrees he’s extremely talented on the court, you never know what you may get off of it. Nevertheless, Lebron James wants people to know that Irving is ‘misunderstood.’

LeBron’s Los Angeles Lakers were linked to Irving during the offseason. There was a plethora of trade rumors stating that Irving and James could be in store for a reunion. But nothing has come to fruition.

During “The Shop” episode, Kyrie Irving revealed his brutally honest thoughts on playing with Lebron James.

“The greatest thing I would tell the youth is, superheroes need help,” Irving said. “The leader of the team doesn’t always have to take on the burden. And ‘Bron took on crazy burdens.”

LeBron understands Kyrie better than most people given their time in Cleveland with the Cavaliers together. The duo was certainly battle-tested. But there is a mutual respect between one another.

Kyrie Irving is aiming to lead the Nets to a deep playoff run alongside Kevin Durant in Brooklyn this year. Meanwhile, Lebron James will try to help the Lakers turn things around following their abysmal 2021-2022 campaign.