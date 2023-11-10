Ben Simmons finds himself on the Nets' injury report ahead of Friday night's in-season tournament game against the Celtics.

When Ben Simmons has been healthy for the Brooklyn Nets, he's actually been quite productive this year. In six total games, Simmons has proved his worth as a facilitator nd playmaker, averaging 6.5 points, 10.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. From bringing defensive intensity to being a triple-double-like threat every night, the former All-Star has helped make a difference for the Nets. Injury concerns continue to be a problem for Simmons, though, and his status for Friday night's NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Boston Celtics is in doubt due to a hip injury. This has led to the question of: Is Ben Simmons playing tonight vs. the Celtics?

Ben Simmons injury status vs. Celtics

After missing Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Ben Simmons is set to miss his second straight game against the Celtics on Friday night due to left hip soreness, according to the team's official injury report. This will be the third game Simmons has missed this season and his third absence in the Nets' last four games.

When available, Simmons has actually made a difference for the Nets, especially since they've been without starting center Nicolas Claxton due to a left ankle sprain. Simmons has recorded double-digit rebounds in five of the six game he's played in, including two double-doubles.

He may not be the most impacts offensive talent, but Simmons has a knack for finding his open teammates and helping the Nets get good looks at the basket. Embracing his role this season, Simmons has become an essential part of Brooklyn's starting rotation.

With the three-time All-Star set to miss Friday night's in-season tournament game, the Nets will continue to turn to Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O'Neale in their frontcourt. Brooklyn is also receiving some added reinforcements for this matchup, as Cam Johnson is set to return from a calf injury that has kept him out since the very first game of the year.

As for when Simmons could return, his injury simply seems to be one of pain management at this point, as Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said recently that Simmons' status depends on his response to treatment.

So, when it comes to the question of if Ben Simmons is playing tonight vs. the Celtics, the answer is very clear. Simmons' next chance to play for the Nets will come on Sunday afternoon against the Washington Wizards.