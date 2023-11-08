Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons has appeared on the team's injury report ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Although he has missed a lot of time through the years, Ben Simmons has been healthy for the Brooklyn Nets to begin the 2023-24 season. So far, the former three-time All-Star has played well and Simmons' impact has been felt as a tripe-double-like threat due to his rebounding and passing abilities. On Wednesday night, the Nets will take on the Los Angeles Clippers in a game where the Barclays Center crowd will surely welcome James Harden back with open arms. However, Simmons' status is now unclear for this game due to left hip soreness. This has led to the question of: Is Ben Simmons playing tonight vs. the Clippers?

Ben Simmons injury status vs. Clippers

Ben Simmons was added to the Nets' injury report on Wednesday afternoon with left hip soreness after not being on the initial injury report. He is currently listed as questionable to play against the Clippers.

🚨 Ben Simmons (left hip soreness) is now listed as QUESTIONABLE, per team. The Nets face the Clippers at home tonight. pic.twitter.com/kV8AF1h7Hd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 8, 2023

Dealing with multiple back injuries through the years and having to battle the mental strain of getting over his injuries, Simmons has missed just one game so far during the 2023-24 season for what the team called “injury maintenance.” If Simmons was to miss Wednesday night's game, this would mark the second time in the last three games that the Australian big man was ruled out.

While his scoring numbers are not where you would expect them to be for an All-Star-level talent, Simmons has made a positive impact with the Nets so far this season. In six total games, he's averaged 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game while shooting 52.8 percent from the floor. Known for his facilitating and playmaking skills, Simmons has embraced his role with the Nets.

There is no clear evidence of Simmons suffering some sort of hip injury in the team's last game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, but the former first overall pick was seen grabbing at hip left hip throughout the second half of this game. Hopefully for his sake and that of the Nets, he is only dealing with soreness from the start of the season.

If Simmons is forced to miss Wednesday night's game against the Clippers, Royce O'Neale and Dorian Finney-Smith figure to see their roles increase.

So, when it comes to the question of if Ben Simmons is playing tonight vs. the Clippers, the answer seems to be very 50-50 at this point. It is a very real possibility that the Nets could hold him out of action just to get Simmons some extra rest, especially with a big game on the road against the Boston Celtics on the horizon.