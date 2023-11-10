We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Nets-Celtics prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Brooklyn Nets will face the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden for an NBA in-season tournament game. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Nets-Celtics prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Nets defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 100-93 on Wednesday. Initially, they trailed 21-13 after the first quarter. The Nets then took the lead and built it for the rest of the game. Significantly, Cam Thomas had 14 points to lead the starters. Dorian Finney-Smith added 12 points. Likewise, Lonnie Walker Jr. came off the bench and scored 21 points. The Nets shot 40.2 percent from the field, including 36.6 percent from the triples. Additionally, the Nets shot 84.6 percent from the charity stripe and had 10 blocks.

The Celtics lost 106-103 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Early in the game, it was 27-22 Celtics. But they fell apart in the second quarter and could not recover. Significantly, Kristaps Porzingis led the way with 29 points while shooting 10 for 19. Derrick White added 19 points, while Jrue Holiday had 12 points. Meanwhile, Jalen Brown only had 11 points. The Celtics shot only 39.6 percent from the field while shooting only 31.9 percent from the triples. Also, they lost the board battle 56-43 and committed 12 turnovers.

The Celtics won 3 of 4 last season. Additionally, they have won 6 of 7, and 7 of 10 games in this series. The Celtics split the two games at the TD Garden last season, losing 115-105 and winning 139-96.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Celtics Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +12 (-110)

Boston Celtics: -12 (-110)

Over: 227 (-110)

Under: 227 (-110)

How to Watch Nets vs. Celtics

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: ESPN YES Network and NBC Sports Boston

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The Nets are a team in transition. Regardless, they still have the potential to go up against anyone. The Nets are currently 4-4 and middling in the Atlantic Division. Now, they hope they can stun the Celtics.

Thomas is their leader, averaging 26.9 points per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. Therefore, look for him to be the focal point in this game. Mikal Bridges averages 20.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. Thus, he will be the next guy down for the Nets. The Nets also like what they see in Walker, who averages 16.3 points per game. Likewise, Finney-Smith averages 13.8 points per game.

But the Nets have been average in a lot of aspects. Ultimately, they are 14th in field-goal shooting percentage. But the Nets are also fifth from beyond the arc. They struggle at the charity stripe, ranking 20th from the free-throw line. However, they are excellent on the boards, ranking ninth in rebounds. The Nets also do not turn the ball over often, ranking second in turnovers. Additionally, they are excellent on the defensive end, ranking 12th in blocked shots. The Nets will try and use their strengths to take down the Celtics in a hostile environment.

The Nets will cover the spread if they can convert their shots. Then, they must stop Porzingis and Brown while winning the battle of the boards.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics are currently 5-2 and trying to continue their good start. Ultimately, it all starts with their top scorers and how well they can continue to excel. The Celtics also must avoid the collapse.

Tatum averages 28.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. However, he must do better than he did in his last performance. Brown is another player that needs to do better. Ultimately, he averages 21.4 points per game but struggled on Wednesday. Porzingis has been an excellent addition to the Celtics. Significantly, he averages 20.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. White averages 16.4 points per game. Moreover, he has shot 53.8 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from beyond the arc.

The Celtics are average in shooting, ranking 16th in field-goal shooting percentage. Moreover, they are 13th in 3-point shooting from beyond the arc. The Celtics have done well at the charity stripe, ranking sixth in free-throw shooting percentage. Moreover, the Celtics are elite on the boards, ranking second in rebounds. The Celtics are above average at handling the ball, ranking 10th in turnovers. Also, they are 12th in blocked shots.

The Celtics will cover the spread if they can hit their shots. Then, they must win the battle of the boards.

Final Nets-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Nets are a decent team that can match up well against most teams. However, the Celtics are healthy and at home. Expect them to come out strong in this one and cover the spread against the Nets at the Garden.

Final Nets-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics: -12 (-110)