The NBA free agency period is nearing the end of its first week, with players and teams finally able to officially sign contracts on Sunday, July 6. There are still a few big names available on the free agency market, with one of them being Golden State Warriors restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga whose name has come up in sign-and-trade rumors.

But as the weekend draws near, it appears as if the situation is not close to a resolution yet, as per ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel. While rumors of sign-and-trade talks have emerged, the Warriors apparently aren’t all that motivated to engage with rival teams interested in acquiring Jonathan Kuminga in free agency.

“Kuminga still has many fans within the organization, sources said. He wants a larger role and chance to prove himself as a 22-year-old who has shown flashes of star-like potential,” Siegel reports. “If there is a path to doing so with the Warriors, Kuminga would very much welcome that opportunity.”

One prominent NBA voice in former Miami Heat big man Udonis Haslem, believes that Kuminga just isn’t a good fit for the Warriors.

Over the past couple of seasons, Kuminga’s usage and playing time have been a contentious subject for Warriors fans. During last season’s playoff run, Kuminga played well when given the opportunity.

In eight playoff games, including one start, Kuminga put up career-high postseason numbers. He averaged 15.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists with splits of 48.4 percent shooting from the field, 40 percent shooting from the three-point line and 71 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Kuminga has always been a high efficiency player, with a career shooting percentage of 50.7 percent. He’s heading into his fifth season in the NBA and is still only 22-years-old. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Kuminga was among the first group of players signed to the G League Ignite.