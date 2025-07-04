The New York Mets are back in the win column, but Juan Soto’s fiery exchange with the umpire during Thursday’s win over the Milwaukee Brewers is what has everyone talking.

In the Mets vs. Brewers series finale Thursday night at Citi Field, Soto took exception to a controversial check swing strike call from the third base umpire. The moment was caught on camera and quickly went viral.

The Talkin’ Baseball Podcast shared the clip on their X (formerly Twitter) account, highlighting the heated exchange between Soto and the umpire.

Juan Soto wasn't afraid to let the third base ump know what he thought of this check swing strike call pic.twitter.com/KBke25f2ky — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 4, 2025

The heated moment highlights the tension building within the Mets clubhouse as the team fights to stay competitive in the NL East standings. As of Thursday night, the Mets are 50-38 and sit second in the division behind the Philadelphia Phillies.

Soto’s visible frustration may have deeper roots than one questionable call. The Mets entered the series finale against Milwaukee having gone 4-14 over their previous 18 games, desperately needing to regain their footing. With mounting pressure and postseason expectations, emotions are understandably running high.

Despite the heated moment, the former World Series champion with the Washington Nationals continues to perform at an elite level. Soto, who signed a historic 15-year, $765 million contract this offseason, is slashing .257/.360/.535 with 20 home runs and 47 RBIs through 88 games. His .895 OPS ranks 12th in the league, and he was named National League Player of the Month for June, further cementing his impact amid the team’s recent slump.

The Mets clinched the series with a 3–2 win behind contributions from Soto himself, who singled in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning. Pete Alonso followed with an RBI double, giving New York enough cushion to hold off the Brewers.

This win followed a doubleheader split on Wednesday, necessitated by Tuesday’s rainout. Milwaukee took Game 1, 7-2, while the Mets answered in Game 2 with a 7-3 victory.

While the Soto-ump confrontation drew headlines, the bigger takeaway may be how the team has begun to rally. Thursday’s win not only closed out a much-needed series victory at Citi Field but potentially signaled a turning point heading into the All-Star break.

The Mets remain just two games behind Philly and are right in the thick of the NL Wild Card race. If Soto’s spark fuels a second-half surge, this moment may mark the start of a shift in the narrative.