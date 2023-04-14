The Brooklyn Nets finished as the sixth-seed in the Eastern Conference standings and, in turn, have a round-one date scheduled against Joel Embiid, James Harden, and the Philadelphia 76ers in the upcoming postseason.

While the Sixers certainly are viewed as the favorites to come away from the series victorious, head coach Jacque Vaughn is seemingly doing everything in his power to get his team ready to simply have a fighter’s chance.

In a recent media session, the Nets’ headman opened up on his team’s game plan heading into the series, and, right off the bat, he would highlight the likes of Joel Embiid and James Harden as two key focus points to zero in on.

“I think it’s a few things. You think defensively, how we can combat [Joel] Embiid, how important it is [James] Harden to their offense, and then being mindful of the people around him. Whether it’s [Georges] Niang off the bench, [Tyrese] Maxi, his ability to score. And then you think of the ability of Tobias Harris, who you can’t leave. Defensively, how are they going to guard us? The physicality of PJ Tucker, [De’Anthony] Melton who is a really good defender. So just getting ourselves mentally prepared to play extremely hard.”

Throughout the 2022-23 regular season, the Nets and Philadelphia squared off against one another on four separate occasions. It should come as little surprise that the title-hopeful Sixers swept the series four games to one while winning each game by an average margin of +11.25.

Game 1 of their first-round series is scheduled to tip off Saturday, April 15 at 1 PM (EST).