The NBA Playoffs are back as the No. 6 seed Brooklyn Nets (45-37) take on the No. 3 seed Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) in the Eastern Conference first round. The series tips off on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET. With such an enticing matchup on deck, there are a number of juicy prop bets to take a look at. Below we continue our NBA odds series with the Nets-76ers playoff series’ top betting prop picks and odds.

Here are the top Nets-76ers playoff props, courtesy of DraftKings

NBA Odds: Nets-76ers Betting Prop Pick Odds

Series Correct Score: 76ers 4-2 (+400)

Total Rebounds Leader: Nicolas Claxton (+400)

Total Threes Leader: Mikal Bridges (+350)

76ers 4-2 Series Score (+420)

To kick things off, let’s look at the series itself. Although the consensus around the league seems to be that Philadelphia rolls in round one, I’m not convinced. For as good as Embiid and company have been this season (particularly since January), there are some major questions surrounding James Harden’s health. While Harden isn’t listed on the injury report, he hasn’t looked like his usual self since an injury scare against the Bulls toward the end of March. He missed six games as a result and, Harden’s production dwindled in the aftermath. Over his last six games, Harden averaged a measly 14.7 PPG on 39% shooting. That appeared to impact his outshot shot as well considering his three-point percentage dropped to 33% over that span. Philly compiled an uninspiring 6-6 record over that span and considering how strong Brooklyn guards the perimeter, Harden could be in for a long series.

While their defense projects to be their calling card, the Nets’ biggest chance to extend the series comes via Mikal Bridges. Despite losing Kevin Durant at the deadline, Nets’ backers must be pleased with the return. While you’re never going to get even value in a KD trade, Bridges certainly looks strong. Over 27 games in Brooklyn, Bridges averaged 26.1 PPG and 4.5 RPG. His growth as a scorer can largely be attributed to his efficiency. Bridges compiled a 48% field goal percentage as a Net to go along with his 38% three-point percentage. Additionally, Bridges went to college at Villanova – just 25 miles from the Wells Fargo Center. Considering Brooklyn’s depth and defense, this may be a much closer series than most people realize.

Nicolas Claxton Rebounds Leader (+400)

The rebounding leader comes down to either Joel Embiid (the favorite at -600) or Nic Claxton. While Embiid rightfully comes out as the favorite, -600 is way too much given their season-long production. While Embiid did average more rebounds per game (10.2 RPG), Claxton was not far behind him with 9.2 RPG. The two faced off head-to-head just twice this season. Embiid collected 23 rebounds in those games whereas Claxton corralled 16. That being said, Claxton out-rebounded him in the first game 11-10. Given how strong of a defender Claxton is and Brooklyn’s high likelihood of double teams on Embiid, Claxton could find himself boxing Embiid out and chasing after other 76ers’ missed shots. The less Embiid is shooting, the better of a chance Claxton has of beating him on the glass. Additionally, Claxton is a vastly superior offensive rebounder – averaging 2.4 ORPG compared to Embiid’s 1.7 ORPG. The two were also incredibly comparably down the final stretch of the regular season with Claxton collecting 9.6 RPG over his last 10 compared to Embiid’s 9.8 RPG. While Embiid should be the favorite, the value you’re getting with Claxton is too hard to pass up.

Mikal Bridges Threes Leader (+350)

Perhaps my favorite prop on the board – Mikal Bridges to lead the series in threes. On the books, this looks like a three-man race but considering Cam Johnson’s recent production, let’s look at the top four odds and their subsequent three-point statistics.

James Harden (+140) – 2.8 3PM/39%

Tyrese Maxey (+175) – 2.7 3PM/43%

Mikal Bridges (+350) – 2.5 3PM/38%

Cameron Johnson (+800) – 2.3 3PM/37%

Although the 76ers’ guards hold the top two spots, Bridges presents a ton of value considering he averaged under 0.5 a three per game less than both of Philly’s guards. While you can throw a dart at either of those sharpshooters, I’ll ride with Bridges based on pure volume alone as I envision him having a breakout playoff performance.

Final Nets-76ers Playoff Betting Prop Odds Picks

While the 76ers assumed to roll passed the Nets, I see Brooklyn giving them a strong fight thanks to their wing depth and the question marks behind James Harden’s health. That being said, the 76ers should pull out the win but not before the Nets push them to six games. Along the way, look for Nicolas Claxton to battle Embiid on the glass and Mikal Bridges to light it up from beyond the arc.