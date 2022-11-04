‘Joe Tsai is completely done with him’: Stephen A Smith doubles down on Kyrie Irving’s looming Nets exit

The manner by which the Brooklyn Nets announced their decision to suspend Kyrie Irving just felt like it was going to be more than just a five-game absence. The team pretty much denounced the enigmatic star by saying that he isn’t fit to be associated with the organization at this point in time.

Not long after Kyrie’s suspension was announced, ESPN’s Nick Freidell suggested that Irving may have already played his last game with the Nets. This time around, Stephen A Smith has doubled down on this notion by revealing just how fed up team owner Joe Tsai is with Kyrie right now (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“From what I’ve been told, Joe Tsai completely done with him,” Smith said. “He’s dealing with him because he’s under contract and he has to. But he’s completely done with Kyrie Irving.”

This doesn’t come as a surprise at all. Joe Tsai is one of the most powerful (and wealthiest) individuals in the planet, and you can be sure that he’s tired of being forced to take all this crap from Kyrie. The fact that Irving supposedly ghosted the Nets owner throughout this entire antisemitic scandal only makes matters worse.

What does this all mean then? Irving still has a year remaining on his contract with the team, and he’s going to be a Net whether or not Joe Tsai likes it or not. Would the team actually consider releasing Irving at this point? Or perhaps they would like to trade him at the soonest possible time? Then again, is there any team in the NBA that’s willing to touch Kyrie with a 10-foot pole right now?