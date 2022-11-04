Kyrie Irving may have already played his last game for Nets, claims ESPN expert

The Brooklyn Nets rocked the basketball world yet again on Thursday after announcing their decision to suspend Kyrie Irving for at least give games amid his antisemitic scandal. Perhaps even more shocking is how the suspension appears to be open-ended in nature after the team stated that Irving is “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.”

Does this mean that the suspension will extend to more than just the aforementioned five games? At this point, this seems to be a real possibility. As a matter of fact, ESPN’s NBA insider Nick Freidell believes that Kyrie’s exit is now inevitable (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“There are so many people within the [Nets] organization who are so tired of the stuff off the floor… Day by day, Kyrie has eroded the trust within the organization. So, as we sit here right now with the suspension ahead, there is a good chance he’s played his last game there.”

"There are so many people within the [Nets] organization who are so tired of the stuff off the floor… Day by day, Kyrie [Irving] has eroded the trust within the organization… There is a good chance he's played his last game there." — Nick Friedellpic.twitter.com/Q2nwF5Oz1U — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 4, 2022

This actually makes sense. The Nets used some very strong words in their statement as they pretty much threw Kyrie under the bus for his refusal to apologize for promoting an antisemitic film. The organization also took issue with how Irving refused to unequivocally deny the notion that he himself holds antisemitic beliefs.

You also have to note that this is far from the first scandal Kyrie has dragged himself and his team into. He has firmly established himself as one of, if not the most controversial players in all of the NBA today.

There’s no denying that he’s also one of the greatest point guards to ever pick up a basketball, but he’s also missed a lot of games for the Nets. At this point, it just feels like the organization are fed up with Kyrie Irving, and quite frankly, the feeling could be mutual.