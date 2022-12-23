By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Brooklyn Nets had a nightmare start to the 2022-23 season. Not only were they reeling from Kevin Durant’s trade request during the offseason, they also had to navigate Kyrie Irving’s questionable taste in films, Ben Simmons’ uncertain commitment to winning, and Steve Nash’s firing. However, the Nets seem to have put that behind them, as they are currently on a seven-game winning streak. But it seems as if this torrid stretch still hasn’t earned them the good graces of notorious pundit Kendrick Perkins.

Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up, Kevin Durant’s former teammate in Perkins remained sour on the Nets despite playing their best basketball of the season. Specifically, Perkins pushed back on the notion that the Nets were being “overlooked”.

“Over the last two years, we’ve all been expecting KD and Kyrie to take Brooklyn to the promised land. It’s not our fault that we can’t trust them! They’re the one that made this bed, they’re the one that’s got to lay in it,” Perkins said. “They’re playing some exceptional basketball right now. But again, none of this matters until they get to the postseason.”

With the title race wide open, it will not come as a surprise if Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving manage to do the unthinkable and lead the Nets to a championship. After all, Durant is playing arguably the greatest basketball of his career, on both ends. He is currently on pace to post the best true shooting percentage for a player currently averaging more than 30 points per game.

Moreover, Ben Simmons is coming into his own, while the Nets’ role players, including TJ Warren, Yuta Watanabe, and Seth Curry, are roll starting to get into their grooves. Kendrick Perkins might be right in that the Nets will still have to prove themselves in the playoffs. But at the end of the day, the Nets’ recent hot stretch has certainly earned them a stronger benefit of the doubt.