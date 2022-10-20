Kevin Durant’s 5-word reaction to Zion Williamson dominating Nets

In a message that will make New Orleans Pelicans fans happy, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant admits Zion Williamson doesn’t look like someone coming from a long injury layoff.

Williamson played in his first NBA regular season game after missing the whole 2021-22 season due to a foot injury, and he was phenomenal. The explosive forward finished with 25 points, nine rebounds, three assists and four steals to propel New Orleans to a 130-108 victory.

After the contest, Durant was asked how Williamson looked to him in their match-up. The Nets star then pointed out that it seems to him that the youngster is back to his old self.

“He looked healthy to me,” Durant shared, per Chris Milholen of Sports Illustrated. “He looked good. Got up 22 shots, nine rebounds, 25 points. That’s probably just typical for him.”

Coming from someone who just experienced the horror of playing against the trying to stop Zion Williamson, Kevin Durant is definitely one of the most credible sources out there.

Williamson did look healthy, and even better, he seems to be stronger now. After all the criticisms he received about his conditioning, Zion’s focus on taking care of his body is definitely paying off.

Now the next challenge for Zion is being able to stay healthy for the Pelicans. His injury history will always raise concerns, especially with his style of play, so he definitely needs to prove that he is not as injury prone as many people believe. After all, as what fans and experts usually say, the best ability is availability.