Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors

Kevin Durant just slammed the report about him potentially retiring instead of staying with the Brooklyn Nets.

To recall, KD recently issued an ultimatum to the Nets to force his way out of the team. He reportedly asked owner Joe Tsai to choose between him and Steve Nash and Sean Marks, basically calling for the dismissal of the head coach and general manager duo if he wants him to stay.

Then on Monday, NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that an executive has insisted to him that Durant “was more apt to retire than play again for the Brooklyn Nets.”

After seeing the said rumor, Durant took to Twitter to set things straight. He emphasized that he has no plans to retire any time soon, adding that people should not easily believe what unnamed sources say.

“I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it’s anyone out there that’ll listen, I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon. Shit is comical at this point,” Durant said.

Of course that doesn’t mean Kevin Durant would want to stay with the Nets. It doesn’t look like their strained relationship can be fixed, and it doesn’t help that the superstar forward seems to be burning bridges due to his unhappiness with the franchise.

It remains to be seen what will happen to Durant, though, especially since Brooklyn has complete control of his destiny. If things stay the way they are currently, there is a legitimate possibility of the 33-year-old sitting out until he gets what he wants.