Despite the fact that both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are also out, injured Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is having a good time watching their game against the Los Angeles Lakers, thanks to Patrick Beverley.

Beverley has been tasked to guard Kyrie Irving in the game, and the Lakers vet has been highly physical right from the start. Irving isn’t backing down, though, leading to an intense battle between the two. Durant–who is watching on the sidelines as he nurses his knee injury that has kept him sidelined for some time now–couldn’t help but crack up as he watches Pat Bev go all-out to stop his Nets teammate.

It didn’t end there, though. Kevin Durant and Patrick Beverley have had plenty of on-court exchanges in the past, some heated but always in good fun. That was the case once again on Monday as Beverley approached KD on the sidelines to share some words with him.

It’s unknown what the two talked about, but if we’re to guess, Durant is probably trolling Beverley for his defense on Irving. The two often talk trash, so it won’t be a surprise if that’s the case.

Sure enough, it would have been epic if Durant was playing in the game and he got to continue his trash talk with Beverley on the court. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait for some more time before KD returns. Monday’s game is the last regular season meeting between the Lakers and the Nets, however, so we won’t get to see Pat Bev and Durant play each other unless they meet in the NBA Finals.