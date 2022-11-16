Published November 16, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Kevin Durant’s trade request during the summer took the NBA world by storm. It seemed inevitable that KD was on his way out of Brooklyn. But the Nets and Durant ultimately sorted out their differences. Kevin Durant recently shared the honest truth on why he originally requested a trade and later rescinding the request.

“It wasn’t difficult at all to request a trade because it was about ball,” Durant said via Bleacher Report. “I went to them and was like, ‘Yo, I don’t like how we are preparing. I don’t like shootarounds. I like practices. I need more. I want to work on more sh*t. Hold me accountable. Get on my a** in film if that’s going to help you get on everybody else’s head. I want to do more closeouts. I want to work on more shell drills at practice.'”

Kevin Durant later revealed the reason for changing his mind on the trade request, per Andscape.

“I just love the people in here,” Durant said. “We had a rough season last year. A lot of ups and downs. I felt like me pressing a trade or telling how I felt about the organization, we were able to have some honest conversations on both sides. So, I think that was what we needed, and we were able to move forward. So, it was about grinding. I committed here. I signed here.”

The Nets have struggled to open the season and Kevin Durant trade rumors are swirling once again. It will be interesting to see if he remains in Brooklyn for the entire 2022-2023 campaign.