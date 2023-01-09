By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

When Kevin Durant went down with an apparent knee injury against the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets fans feared the worst. Durant has been mostly healthy this season, and is a big part of their resurgence. Now, the worst fears for Brooklyn might be coming true: Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an MCL injury, per Shams Charania.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain in right knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 9, 2023

Nets fans may start to worry about Kevin Durant’s knee injury: after all, he did miss almost two months with a similar injury last season. However, it seems like the star has dodged a bullet with this injury. Brooklyn doesn’t expect Durant to be out for long, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

There's optimism Durant will miss less time than he did with a six-week absence last season; a significant sigh of relief around the Nets and their MVP candidate. https://t.co/MrfAPtU90W — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 9, 2023

After a rocky start to the year, Kevin Durant and the Nets are starting to look like the dominant force they were predicted to be. KD, of course, is at the forefront of their success. The lanky forward is having a career-high just a couple of years removed from his Achilles injury. It’s truly amazing how Durant has recovered from what is considered to be a career-ending injury.

The good news for the Nets is that they theoretically have the personnel to survive even with Durant missing time with an injury. Kyrie Irving is still playing at a high level, and can lead the team for a couple of weeks without KD. They also have a stellar bench unit, and a dark-horse DPOY candidate in Nic Claxton patrolling the paint.

All in all, the Nets should be well-equipped to handle Durant’s absence for a couple of weeks. For them to sustain their position on top of the league, though, they’ll need the former MVP to return sooner than later.