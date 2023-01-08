By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

When Kevin Durant tore his Achilles in 2019 when he was still with the Golden State Warriors, Kobe Bryant was one of the first people to text and show support to him. And sure enough, the late Los Angeles Lakers legend did it in the most Kobe way possible.

According to Durant, Bryant had a NSFW message for him. However, it’s encouraging at the same time, especially since the Lakers icon himself suffered a torn Achilles tendon–back in 2013, which was famous because Kobe was still able to shoot his free throws after the said injury.

“Don’t be a f***ing crybaby. It’s going to be all right. You’re going to come back and be who you are,” Durant shared on Bryant’s message to him at the time, per Alex Schiffer of The Athletic.

Durant further revealed that Bryant kept messaging him afterwards, discussing with him the potential people he can work with to help him get over his injury, as well the physical therapies and the work he needs to do to fully recover.

Sure enough, Kevin Durant was appreciative of Kobe Bryant reaching out to him, sharing that the Lakers great really helped him sort his mind back then.

“When my mind was racing everywhere, it was good to hear from him, especially him going through it later in his career,” Durant added.

Durant has since moved to the Brooklyn Nets, and three years since that injury, he is playing better than ever with his new team. In fact, some believe he could very well win the MVP honors if he keeps it up.

The veteran scorer has certainly recovered well from that health setback he has, and true enough, he has Kobe to partly thank for that.