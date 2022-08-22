Kevin Durant is a man of many talents and interests. Of course, we know that Brooklyn Nets star is a pretty good basketball player. We also know that Durant loves his hip-hop, and generally in tune with the sports world. His love of dunking on random people on Twitter is also well-documented at this point.

What you may not know, however, is that Durant is secretly taking after Michael Jordan in his other interest: baseball… kind of. The Nets star showed up to a charity softball event in Portland. Based on his body language, it’s safe to say that Kevin Durant is having a swell time in this softball event. (via ClutchPoints)

Kevin Durant participated in a charity softball game in Portland 🏀🥎 (via capturedbymatt_/IG)pic.twitter.com/XZIHDrcwMD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 22, 2022

The thought of having a seven-footer with the athleticism of Kevin Durant playing in the infield is a terrifying one. Imagine KD just plucking line drives out of the air that no one could reach before. The Nets star also probably has the hand-eye coordination to be a decent hitter if he did take baseball or softball seriously.

While he’s participating in this charity event, KD continues to be the center of media attention in the NBA. The Nets star’s trade request has taken the basketball world by storm. The prevailing idea is that a Kevin Durant trade would open the floodgates for other potential deals.

For now, though, it’s nice to see Durant enjoy himself on a different sport. Hopefully, we see other NBA players try their hand at a different sport in the name of charity.