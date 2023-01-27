Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant made it clear who he’ll be cheering for when Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals meet Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday for the AFC Championship.

Not only did Durant pick the Bengals to win, though. In a statement that’s sure to infuriate Chiefs fans, KD also went as far as to saying that Burrow is the “best quarterback” in the NFL today.

“I got Joe Burrow. Best quarterback in the league,” Durant said when asked who he thinks will make the Super Bowl, adding the prediction that the San Francisco 49ers led by Brock Purdy will also make it. “I’m going Burrow and Purdy,” the Nets forward added, via Boardroom.

Now that’s some big praises from Kevin Durant for Joe Burrow, though it’s definitely warranted.

Burrow is just in his third season with the Bengals, but he has already led the team to their second straight AFC Championship. Not even Patrick Mahomes was able to do that in his first three seasons in the league.

Furthermore, Cincinnati beat Kansas City in last year’s meeting in the conference championship. They know very well what they need to do to win again, so it’s not really that shocking to see someone pick the Bengals over the Chiefs.

.@KDTrey5 on who will make the Super Bowl: "I got Joe Burrow. Best quarterback in the league. I'm going Burrow and Purdy."

Of course it remains to be seen if Burrow and the Bengals can live up to the high expectations on them. However, it’ll certainly be a mistake to doubt them at this point.