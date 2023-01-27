Only two teams remain atop the AFC with one ticket left to punch to Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. This AFC rematch is sure to be fireworks. Check out our NFL odds series for our Bengals-Chiefs prediction and pick.

After their dominant win over the Buffalo Bills, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) look to win back-to-back AFC Championships and return to the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs will have revenge on their minds in this exact spot against the Bengals last year where they squandered an 11-point halftime lead, later losing in overtime.

The Chiefs (14-3) are no strangers to this spot. After going up 21-3 in the 2022 AFC Championship, the Chiefs allowed the Bengals to force overtime and later watched an Evan McPherson field goal shatter their Super Bowl hopes. They’ll have an extra sense of motivation heading into this one as they once again have home-field advantage over the visiting Bengals.

Here are the Bengals-Chiefs NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bengals-Chiefs Odds

Cincinnati Bengals: +1.5 (-105)

Kansas City Chiefs: -1.5 (-115)

Over: 48 (-110)

Under: 48 (-110)

How To Watch Bengals vs. Chiefs

TV: CBS

Stream: CBS App

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread

Cincinnati’s defense rose to the occasion against one of the NFL’s most efficient offenses. While the weather wasn’t ideal for Quarterback Josh Allen, the Bengals made the most of their opportunities by applying constant pressure and swarming the Bills star. Joe Burrow shined on the biggest stage and later alluded to the fact that he’s never felt like an underdog in any game. Feeling disrespected by the NFL for already booking a neutral-site game, the Bengals will have a chip on their shoulder as they look to repeat as AFC Champs against the Chiefs.

With a quarterback like Joe Burrow, the Bengals feel as though they can win a game against anyone, in any spot. It provides extra motivation for their strong defense knowing that the offense can always keep them in games as long as they make a few stops. They had the perfect answer for the mobile Josh Allen; constantly rushing the quarterback while their secondary cushions and waits, leaving the Bills scrambling for answers. Recall Super Bowl LV when Tampa Bay defeated Kansas City. For the entirety of the game, Patrick Mahomes was left scrambling throughout the backfield and throwing balls under pressure to receivers who were covered. This seems as the best way to play the Chiefs, especially against a compromised Mahomes.

Cincinnati will use their speedy linebackers in coverage against Travis Kelce, hoping that their defensive line can put pressure on Mahomes and force him out of the pocket. If they can do that, they’ll be able to count on Joe Burrow to lift their offense and score points.

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread

A hobbled Patrick Mahomes insisted on returning to the field after an ankle injury early in the game and did everything he could to stave off a pesky Jacksonville Jaguars team in the Divisional Round. The game was capped off with a Mahomes-led 75-yard touchdown drive that sealed the win for the Chiefs 27-20. They’ll need their quarterback to be healthy and ready to go as they play an aggressive defense in the Bengals.

The Chiefs have the most talented player in football at the helm of their team. Mahomes has looked every bit of the favorite to win NFL MVP this year, and he’s been doing it without longtime weapon Tyreek Hill. Mahomes has been able to find answers for his team time and time again and has now led them to avenge the loss they suffered a year ago. Kansas City will yet again be the site of this AFC Championship and the crowd, as always, remains a huge factor. This biggest factor for the Chiefs, however, is the health concern around Mahomes’ ankle. While tests came back negative, there’s no question that an injury like that will have an effect on the quarterback’s mobility. Knowing this, the Chiefs’ offensive line will have to make a point of emphasis on creating a safe pocket for Mahomes to throw from.

The Kansas City receivers will have a speed advantage over the Bengals and the status of WR Mecole Hardman will be crucial. Mahomes can make anything happen for this Chiefs offense, but will the line be able to protect him from the Bengals’ rush? The Chiefs will need to establish a run game and unironically, Andy Reid will have to get creative if his play-caller is not 100 percent.

Final Bengals-Chiefs Prediction & Pick

Andy Reid and the Chiefs have a golden opportunity at home to win this game and head back to another Super Bowl. However, the mobility of Patrick Mahomes is the biggest concern here. This Bengals line has been on fire and are playing with a lot of momentum. With the added chip on their shoulder, Joe Burrow and the Bengals may be too much for the Chiefs in this one where we may see an explosive display of offense from both sides.

Final Bengals-Chiefs Prediction & Pick: Bengals +1.5 (-105)