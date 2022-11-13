Published November 13, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

At this point, it’s safe to say that the Brooklyn Nets are looking like a different team right now. They logged their fourth win in five games on Saturday night after taking down the Los Angeles Clippers, 110-95, in the Crypto.com Arena. This was thanks in large part to another masterful performance by the one and only Kevin Durant.

KD dropped another 27 points in this one on 10-of-16 shooting, to go along with six rebounds, three assists, two steals, two blocks, and three triples in 35 minutes of action. The most noteworthy aspect of Durant’s evening, however, is how the Nets star has now matched a 34-year-old Michael Jordan scoring record (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Kevin Durant has recorded his 13th consecutive game of scoring 25+ points 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ASdRHzZPqx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 12, 2022

That’s now 13 straight games where Durant has scored at least 25 points. The last time this happened is during the 1987-88 season when a 24-year-old Michael Jordan achieved a similar feat. It’s always newsworthy whenever you’re mentioned in the same breath as the GOAT — even for Kevin Durant.

Much more important than the scoring record is the fact that the Nets have been winning. KD has embraced his new role as the team’s primary playmaker in the absence of the embattled Kyrie Irving, and it has worked wonders for Brooklyn.

Speaking of Kyrie, he’s now served out his five-game suspension after Saturday’s contest, but at this point, his return does not seem to be imminent just yet. Whether or not this development is a good thing for the red-hot Nets now remains to be seen.