Published November 11, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Recent reports suggest that Kyrie Irving has made significant progress with regard to his return to the court. In particular, the embattled point guard has already met with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai and it seems that Kyrie’s already working on satisfying the team’s checklist of conditions before he is reinstated. Irving has reportedly also met with the NBA and NBPA on “several occasions” and they are all looking forward to a resolution in the near future.

Let’s not get too excited, though. ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski has just pumped the brakes on Kyrie’s potential return with his latest Woj bomb. According to the renowned NBA reporter, there currently is still no firm timetable as to when Irving will be playing basketball again:

Even with the fifth of a minimum five-game suspension coming Saturday night against the LA Clippers, there is no momentum for a possible return to play for Irving during this four-game Western Conference trip that ends Thursday at Portland, sources told ESPN.

The Nets have three more games after Saturday’s matchup against the Clippers, which means that according to Woj’s report, Kyrie is now set to miss a total of eight games — at the minimum. The Nets will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in Brooklyn next Sunday before going on another three-game road trip. Whether or not Irving is able to return for any of those contests is anyone’s guess at this point.

Be that as it may, there is a lot of optimism surrounding Kyrie Irving’s reinstatement. Nets owner Joe Tsai seemed to have taken a more forgiving tone in his most recent tweets, which points to the notion that the seven-time All-Star should be back in action sooner rather than later.