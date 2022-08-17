There has been a lot of talk surrounding HBO’s Hard Knocks documentary series. The latest episode took a deep dive into the inner workings of the Detroit Lions and their players, and for some reason, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant caught the most random stray shot from the father of Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

During the episode, it was revealed that St. Brown’s dad was actually a renowned bodybuilder from the 1980s. In his interview, John Brown decided to take a shot at KD and his high-profile Achilles injury that cost him a full season on the shelf:

“Kevin Durant and these guys, messing their Achilles up,” Brown said. “I have a question for guys like Kevin Durant — when’s the last time you did a calf raise?”

Being that this is KD we’re talking about here, the former NBA MVP could not let the savage diss pass without clapping back on Twitter:

Based on his revelation, it appears that KD is not forgetting about his calf raises. Apparently, he just did a set today. It’s just hilarious how the Nets superstar couldn’t help but clap back at Mr. Brown’s shot. To be fair, the unwarranted diss did seem a bit uncalled for, to say the least.

Kevin Durant has much bigger fish to fry these days, though. He’s embroiled in an all-out saga with the Brooklyn Nets as he tries to force his way out of the team via a blockbuster trade. There have been a handful of major hurdles, however, and at this point, KD’s future in the NBA remains completely uncertain.