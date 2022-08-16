Stephen A Smith was out of the picture for over a month so you knew he was going to be back with a vengeance once he returned. This is exactly what we got from the renowned ESPN broadcaster on Monday on his first day back on First Take. As expected, Stephen A had a scorching hot take on Kevin Durant’s current trade saga with the Brooklyn Nets.

Smith did not hold back as he expressed how he believes KD is in the wrong for demanding a trade from the Nets. According to Smith, he’s just not having any of it (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“I love the brother. I think he’s the best player in the world when healthy,” Smith said. “These trade demands are not even close to being justified. Hell with that. If I’m Joe Tsai for the Brooklyn Nets, you ain’t going no damn place Kevin Durant. … There is no way in hell I’m letting Kevin Durant leave this year. Hell with that!”

"These trade demands are not even close to being justified… If I'm Joe Tsai for the Brooklyn Nets, you ain't going no damn place. There is no way in hell I'm letting Kevin Durant leave this year. Hell with that!" — @stephenasmith on @KDTrey5's demandspic.twitter.com/9O84pzxPZw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 15, 2022

As Smith said, he has nothing but love for Durant. However, Stephen A has made it abundantly clear that he does not agree with how KD is trying to force his way out of Brooklyn. In fact, Smith claims that if it were up to him, he would hold him hostage. He would much rather have a disgruntled Kevin Durant play for the Nets as opposed to giving in to his demand to get traded.

Smith also noted that he’s had his fair share of arguments with KD, and this might just be the start of their latest feud.