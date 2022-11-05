Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant doesn’t want to take a lot of credit for his insane move that broke Daniel Gafford’s ankles and made the Washington Wizards center touch earth.

For those who missed it, Durant undoubtedly had the highlight of the day when he put Gafford on skates late in the first quarter of the Nets-Wizards contest. Even better, Durant quickly pulled the trigger for a jumper right after Gafford hit the floor.

KEVIN DURANT PUTTING DANIEL GAFFORD ON SKATES 🤯pic.twitter.com/5iCUfHjaNx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 4, 2022

Naturally after the contest, Kevin Durant was asked about the move. While he is happy he was able to score at that point, KD shared that he thought Daniel Gafford slipped, leading to the ankle-breaker.

“I really thought he slipped on some sweat there… I was glad that we was able to get some momentum, I was able to get some space to do my thing and I’m glad I finished the shot too,” Durant explained.

Wet floor or not, Durant certainly did a great job creating some space between him and Gafford with his dribbling. Even if the Wizards big man didn’t slip, it would have been impossible for him to block KD at that point after he almost fell following the crossover of the Nets star.

Highlight of the game aside, Durant will be happier with the fact that they finally recorded a convincing win after struggling at the start of the season. They destroyed the Wizards, 128-86, to get their third win of the season and first without Steve Nash. They even did it without Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.