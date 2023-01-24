Kevin Durant has just passed the two-week mark of a knee injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for one month. The Brooklyn Nets are now at the midway point of the said period, and right now, they’re waiting on news about KD’s current progress. According to earlier reports, the Nets are now expected to provide a substantial update on Durant’s road to recovery during Tuesday’s team practice.

For his part, it seems that Brooklyn head coach Jacque Vaugh is just like the rest of us as we anticipate some good news on the KD front. According to the first-year shot-caller, he too is sort of in the dark with regard to his superstar’s current status:

“Yeah, I really kind of said in two weeks let me know something,” Vaughn said, via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “So besides that, haven’t asked for update and I’m looking forward to the two-week update.”

Then again, it’s hard to believe that coach Vaughn has no clue whatsoever. The Nets have been notoriously mum about the injuries of their players, and it seems that Jacque Vaughn has received the memo.

Whatever the case may be, we should all get a clearer picture once Brooklyn provides a highly-anticipated update on Kevin Durant’s injury status on Tuesday. It would not be surprising if the team announces a target date for the former league MVP’s return. However, it also wouldn’t be a complete shocker if the Nets give us nothing much to go by with another non-update update.