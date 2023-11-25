Kevin Durant wanted to leave the Nets even before the 2022-23 season, but he said his time ran out. With that, he stuck with them.

This time last year, Kevin Durant was lacing up his shoes for the Brooklyn Nets. The future Hall-of-Famer begrudgingly returned to the team following a failed offseason trade request, with the intention of eventually joining the Phoenix Suns.

Despite a tumultuous summer, the Nets looked like a contender with Durant leading the way. They turned in an 18-2 stretch early in the year, the most successful 20-game run in franchise history. However, following a failed contract negotiation, Kyrie Irving requested a trade at the deadline. Durant followed suit, and the Nets acquiesced, sending the 13-time All-Star to Phoenix.

Durant recently said he did all he could to get to the Suns ahead of last season.

“The Nets refused to get rid of me. I tried, but time ran out,” he told the New York Post's Brian Lewis when asked if he wished he asked for a trade before the deadline. “I wasn't going to miss any games because of this whole thing. Once the season rolled around I was just like whatever happens, happens.”

“It worked out in perfect timing. The way it's supposed to.”

Kevin Durant played just eight regular season games for Phoenix following the trade, averaging 26.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 57/53/83 shooting splits.

With Devin Booker and Bradley Beal battling injuries early this year, the 35-year-old has played 36.9 minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NBA. He's been among the league's most productive players while carrying the heavy load, averaging 31.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists on 53 percent shooting from the field and 52 percent from three.