Kevin Durant, Rihanna trade playful coronavirus jabs on IG Live

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and Rihanna threw barbs at one another on Instagram live on Sunday.

Rihanna tagged Durant initially, alluding to his testing positive for coronavirus by saying “should I wear a mask to this live?” The Nets forward responded by inquiring on Rihanna’s whereabouts, which only led to another report about her having been in the U.S. for the last two months.

Drake tried to insert himself in Rihanna and Kevin Durant's flirting and got ignored. -plays Marvins Room- https://t.co/LZ0ap2UaVk — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 29, 2020

Rihanna is one of the premier NBA super fans among celebrities, and she has been on record about her admiration for LeBron James.

The Barbados native has also had previous interactions with Durant, including during Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the then LeBron-led Cleveland Cavaliers (via Des Bieler of the Washington Post):

The pop superstar made her presence felt in Game 1 of the Finals, distracting ABC analyst Jeff Van Gundy before shouting “Brick!” during a Durant free throw attempt, which led to a stare-down from the Warriors star after he hit a three-pointer in front of her courtside seat. During that contest, she also bowed to James, then, after the Cavaliers lost, defiantly yelled, “The King is still king, b—-!”

For his part, Durant has been unabashed in his affections for his celebrity crush. Or, perhaps that was just in the past?

Somebody get @Rihanna to wish me a happy birthday and I'll be good..ya understand — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 29, 2012

In any case, it does not appear Rihanna has lost a single step when heckling the Nets superstar, even if it comes in the form of playful jabs on social media.

On the other hand, one cannot help but to notice Drake’s comment gets swept right under the rug. The Toronto Raptors super fan tried to join in the fun, but he was obviously snubbed big time (despite hanging out with KD a few weeks ago) . As Kevin Durant might say, “I don’t give a damn about no damn ‘Drake Night.'”