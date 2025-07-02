Although they still sit at 5-11, the Chicago Sky have shown some signs of life as of late, winning two out of their last three games. A big part of the improvement can be attributed to Angel Reese, who has overcome a rough start to the season to look like a true star over the last couple of weeks.

Reese and other WNBA players have increasingly become targets over the last couple of years of online vitriol in an increasingly toxic social media space as it relates to sports.

Recently, the Sky announced a new measure the team was taking to help protect athletes against the negativity.

“We’re proud to partner with Moonshot to help keep our team safe from online threats and abuse,” the team announced on X, formerly Twitter.

Moonshot is a tech company that was started in 2015 to help combat online threats.

“The Chicago Sky and Moonshot are joining forces to protect players from online threats and abuse–using advanced tech originally built for national security and defense,” wrote the two organizations in a joint statement that was also posted to social media.

Moonshot also announced that “every post triggers action–expert threat assessment, content removed, dangerous individuals reported to law enforcement, and evidence captured to support legal action.”

While it's good to see the Sky taking a stand against some of the hate that has been spewed online toward WNBA players, it's also sad that it had to reach the point of a team being forced to implement expensive technology in order to fight back against threats and other harmful content on social media.

The WNBA has seen a major boost in significance over the last two seasons, which has helped accelerate the addition of some new expansion teams that are on the horizon, as well as more favorable working conditions for the players in the league.

However, unfortunately with this increased notoriety has also come increased vitriol online, so it's good to see the Sky taking a stand against the hate.