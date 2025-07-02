The WNBA has been exploding in popularity over the past few years, right alongside the league's attempts to grow. The latest sign of this success came in the form of the WNBA announcing the three new expansion teams that have been awarded to Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia. However, one of the W's original franchise locations, Houston, may have felt snubbed, as the ownership group has expressed that it plans to continue pushing for a team to return to the Texas city.

Houston Rockets president of business operations, Gretchen Sheirr, sent a public message revealing that the Tilman Fertitta-led group will keep pursuing an expansion franchise despite the recent disappointment.

“The addition of three WNBA expansion teams is a testament to the trajectory of the league and the excitement surrounding women's basketball,” Sheirr's statement said.

“While we are disappointed not to have been awarded a team at this time, we remain optimistic about the future. The Houston Comets played a vital role in shaping the league's history, and Houston's passion for basketball remains as strong as ever.”

WNBA commissioner Kathy Engelbert appears to agree with Sheirr and the rest of the Houston ownership group, saying that the Southern city was also on her mind as a viable option.

“One of those I wanted to shout out — because they have such a strong history in this league, and they're a great ownership group — Houston,” Engelbert revealed. “That's the one we have our eye on. Tilman has been a great supporter of the WNBA, and we'll stay tuned on that.

“Houston would be up next for sure,” the WNBA commissioner confirmed. “There might be opportunities there.”

The WNBA will be up to 18 teams by the time Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia are all taking the court in 2030. The league's last expansion franchise, the Golden State Valkyries, is currently in its inaugural season, while the Toronto Tempo and still-unnamed Portland expansion team are set to start play in 2026.