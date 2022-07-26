A Kevin Durant superfan made a rather funny (and well “dirty”) declaration after meeting and dapping the Brooklyn Nets star.

The young fan, apparently named Troy, managed to dap up KD while he was passing by along with his crew. Of course it made the kid’s day, so much so that he doesn’t want Durant’s fingerprints gone from his hands.

In a video of the epic moment that is now going viral, Troy can be heard saying “I’m not washing my hand for a month.”

"I dapped up KD, bro!" Kevin Durant made this young fan's day 🙌 (via glamisme/IG) pic.twitter.com/LdOx916HOW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 26, 2022

We feel you, young gun! A lot of us have probably been in the same situation as Troy here: meeting your biggest hero and getting a small memento of the moment that we’ve never want to part ways with.

Unfortunately for the supporter of the Nets superstar, not washing hands for a month might not be ideal. With COVID-19 still raging on and other diseases sprouting and spreading, he might have to part ways with those KD fingerprints sooner rather than later. But hey, he has the memories and the video above as proof of their meeting!

All jokes aside, the fan’s reaction is definitely adorable. It’s certainly something he’ll look back at and consider as one of the coolest moments of his childhood. Props to KD for making that happen.

As for Kevin Durant, though, his future with the Nets remains unknown amid his trade request drama. The Boston Celtics have emerged as a potential suitor, but so far no deal is imminent despite Brooklyn’s firm stance of moving him.