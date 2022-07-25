Kevin Durant trade saga gets huge Woj bomb amid Celtics links

It has been weeks now since Kevin Durant asked for a trade, but he remains with the Brooklyn Nets with no imminent deal in sight.

Sure enough, with how slow the process has been, questions have been raised whether the Nets really want to trade Durant. They have a massive asking price, but the fact that they even refused the Boston Celtics’ offer of Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and draft picks led people to doubt about their desire to move the superstar forward.

Now according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, nothing has changed for the Nets. They are still determined to trade KD, but as what has been said over and over again through free agency, they won’t budge on their asking price as they seek for the best return they can get.

"Brooklyn does want to trade Kevin Durant, they are serious about it but they want to do it on their terms." 🗣️ @wojespnpic.twitter.com/gr1j1rF04w — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 25, 2022

For what it’s worth, Kevin Durant himself has reportedly “show no change in his stance,” meaning he still wants out despite the possibility of trade discussions dragging on.

The longer the trade saga continues, the trickier it gets for the Nets and Durant. Should the conversations extend until training camp, Brooklyn might have to change their focus and instead convince the one-time MVP to play for the team. They don’t want it to end up in a holdout, after all.

It remains to be seen what will happen to the Nets and KD. Brooklyn has offers, albeit not to the level they expect it to be, but they have to make a decision soon if they don’t want uncertainty to hover above their heads entering the 2022-23 season.