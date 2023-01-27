The NBA All-Star Starters are in, and Kevin Durant is once again a starter. The Brooklyn Nets star is having one hell of a year for his team right now, helping his team to a top spot in the East. Durant’s dominance made him a no-brainer as a starter (much to the chagrin of some players). A day after the All-Star starters were announced, Durant thanked people on Twitter… but noticeably left a particular group out.

One NBA writer, Shaun Powell of NBA.com, noted that Kevin Durant left off the media in his tweet. Instead of thanking them, the Nets star had a brutal response, one that’s even more savage than him saying no.

A quick refresher on NBA All-Star voting: starters are voted by fans, players, and media. Durant was the second-place vote-getter for both the media and the players, behind captain Giannis Antetokounmpo. Curiously, though, the Nets star came in at fourth, behind Giannis, Joel Embiid, and Jayson Tatum.

Kevin Durant has never been shy to show his disdain for the “new media”, as Draymond Green put it. The Nets star doesn’t care for media personalities on TV drumming up drama for the sake of ratings. KD’s disdain might have contributed to him ranking lower for the media portion of the voting.

Still, Durant was deservedly voted in as an All-Star starter this year. Durant is joined by Antetokounmpo, Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, and fellow Nets star Kyrie Irving on the East team. As has been the case for the last few All-Star Games, they, along with the West starters, will be drafted into different teams by the captains (Giannis and LeBron James).