By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

When the 2022-23 season started, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was outside the Top 20 of the NBA’s all-time scoring record. Now, 34 games into the season and he’s in the Top 15, recently surpassing San Antonio Spurs icon Tim Duncan.

Entering Monday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Durant needed just 13 points to surpass Duncan’s soring mark of 26,496 points. Sure enough, it was easy work for him, as he scored his 13th and 14th points midway through the second quarter of the contest.

Durant’s climb on the scoring ladder has certainly been phenomenal. It was only in November when he surpassed Vince Carter for the 19th spot. But here is is now, among the 15 best scorers in the history of the NBA.

Prior to the showdown with the Cavs, Durant was averaging 29.9 points on 56.3 percent shooting from the field, scoring a total of 958 points through 32 games played. With that said, if he continues his current scoring rate, he could very well crack the Top 10 before the campaign ends.

Kevin Durant is considered one of the greatest scorers in NBA history and the best in his generation. With that said, it’s not a surprise to see him rise on the list at such a fast pace. The Top 5 is still quite far for him, but if he can maintain his current elite production for the next couple of years, it’s not hard to see him join Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Lebron James and Kobe Bryant on the upper echelon of NBA scorers.