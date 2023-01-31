Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is a big fan of the Dunk Contest. Much like most basketball fans out there, KD has been following this spectacle since he was a kid. Also, similar to how the majority of supporters feel at the moment, Durant also believes that the once-great Dunk Contest has lost some of its luster.

Durant has an excellent idea for how to solve this dilemma, though. The Nets star believes that the NBA should start to bring in more big names to the dunk-fest — those that the fans really want to see:

“I think the stars need to come back,” Durant said in a recent episode of his podcast (around the 11:20 mark), via Scott Polaceck of Bleacher Report. “… It felt like it was stars every year when I was a kid.”

Durant then named Ja Morant and Zion Williamson as the two superstars that he wants to participate in the Dunk Contest. That’s not going to happen this year, but if the NBA actually listens to KD here, then it should increase the buzz around the Dunk Contest tenfold — or perhaps even more.

For what it’s worth, this year’s Dunk Contest participants will be Shaedon Sharpe, Kenyon Martin Jr., and Mac McClung. Neither of these three high-flyers are household names, but they should still be able to put forth a great show. After all, last year’s edition of the Dunk Contest set the bar pretty low.

However, if the NBA is somehow able to convince (incentivize?) stars like Morant and Zion to take part in the Dunk Contest sometime in the future then it’s definitely going to be quite a treat.