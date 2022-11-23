Published November 23, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Philadelphia 76ers’ crowd was ready to boo Ben Simmons out of the arena on Tuesday night. However, Brooklyn Nets’ star Kevin Durant also received some strays from the Sixers’ crowd. KD responded in an NSFW hilarious fashion during the Nets-76ers clash, per Bleacher Report.

"I can't hear your drunk ass" 😂 KD went at it with this fan last night (via @jkopelman30) pic.twitter.com/YLFN1OTD01 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 23, 2022

“I can’t hear your drunk a**.”

Kevin Durant is never one to back down from a taunting fan. He’s talked back in the past whenever fans get a bit too rowdy in the crowd.

In the end, the Sixers got the last laugh. Despite injuries to James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia still defeated Brooklyn 115-106 in Ben Simmons’ return. Kevin Durant, who scored 20 points in the game, revealed the underlying reason behind the Nets’ loss on Tuesday.

“(They took) 20 more shots than us and seven more three-pointers. That’s the game,” Durant said.

Kevin Durant was not the only Nets’ player to take a shot at Sixers’ fans. Ben Simmons said he expected the Philadelphia faithful to be louder during the game.

The Nets ultimately fell to 8-10 on the season. With that being said, Brooklyn has been playing a much better brand of basketball as of late. Ben Simmons has resembled the All-Star player he once was in recent games, while Kyrie Irving is beginning to regain his rhythm. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant continues to set the tone. They will find themselves in contention if their big three continue to produce.

The Nets will aim to bounce back on Wednesday in the second of a back-to-back in Toronto against the Raptors.