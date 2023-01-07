By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Brooklyn Nets are rolling behind Kevin Durant’s lead, and so Kyle Kuzma believes the man should be given more credit.

On Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans, Durant stepped up big time to help Brooklyn erase a 15-point lead and win 108-102. The Slim Reaper was 9-of-26 from the floor, but he did make four of his seven attempts from deep en route to 33 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

With that, the Nets made a quick return to the win column after their 12-game winning streak ended on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls. They remain second in the East with a 26-13 record, and they could very well climb to the no. 1 seed soon if they maintain their current level of play.

Considering how far the Nets have risen after starting the 2022-23 season poorly and how sensational Durant has been amid their run, Kuzma took to Twitter to share his belief that KD should be on top of the MVP race now.

“Brooklyn is big time flowing!! KD should def be top of the mvp hunt,” Kuzma wrote.

Of course there are a lot of other candidates for MVP, with the best players from the top teams in both conferences in Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic coming right off the top of our heads. Nonetheless, there is no doubt KD has made a good case for himself.

In fact, Durant even has the perfect narrative, having carried a team seemingly set to explode and then turning them into title contenders.

It’s still a bit early to have a good view of who could win MVP this 2022-23, but if the Nets claim the top seed in the East and the NBA, then it will be hard to ignore Durant’s case.