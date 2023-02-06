The Brooklyn Nets are done with Kyrie Irving. The blockbuster trade that sent him to the Dallas Mavericks gives them a new chance to build something around Kevin Durant. It also gives them peace after a strenuous tenure that was already guaranteed to end prior to the trade.

Irving’s trade demand obviously shows that he was done with the Nets but it goes deeper. He would not have even accepted a maximum contract from Brooklyn if it was offered, according to Shams Charania, who broke down the negotiations on FanDuelTV’s show Run It Back.

“Even if the Nets had offered a 4-year $198M max contract, Kyrie Irving would not have taken it…”@ShamsCharania on Kyrie being out with the #Nets regardless 🥶#RunItBackpic.twitter.com/TtCNd7miRf — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) February 6, 2023

“I think Kyrie Irving was out regardless,” Charania said of the negotiations between Irving and the Nets. “I think [Irving and his representatives] looked at this window of time right before the deadline. Him being a free agent at the end of the year is leverege. I think James Harden, we saw him go through a similar process last year. You don’t want to lose a guy of that caliber for nothing. I think this was the moment that Kyrie Irving striked and he used this moment in this [week-long] window that they had and requested a trade. Even if the Nets had offered a four-year, $198 million max contract, Kyrie Irving would not have taken it and he would have forced a trade.”

Irving was traded very quickly after demanding his trade and will now team up with Luka Doncic on the Mavs. Meanwhile, the Nets will look to rebuild around Durant with Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and the picks they got in exchange for Irving. Many suitors will be looking at the situation to see if