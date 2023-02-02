Kyrie Irving was understandably frustrated in his post-game interview following the Brooklyn Nets’ humiliating defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. The home team ended up completely destroying the Nets en route to a huge 139-96 victory. After the game, Kyrie shared his brutally honest thoughts on the demolition job.

According to the Nets talisman, the Celtics sent a loud and clear statement with their win:

“It’s clear as day that they want to win the championship and they’re not wasting any time in the regular season,” Irving said. “Tonight it felt like we were just one of those teams in the way. We can’t be just one of those teams in the way. We gotta be one of those teams that stands up to them.”

I see no lies here. The Celtics made the Nets look like an amateur side in this one. In the first quarter alone, Boston was already able to amass an insurmountable 30-point lead. There was just no coming back for the Nets from that massive deficit.

“Obviously it’s disappointing,” he said. “I would love to come in here in Boston and beat them. Even when they came to our house in Brooklyn, I’d love to beat them. But just take the lessons.”

“It’s clear as day that they want to win the championship & they’re not wasting any time in the regular season. Tonight it felt like we were just a team in the way… We have to be a team that stands up to them.” -Kyrie Irving on the Boston Celtics 🤔 (via @erikslater_) pic.twitter.com/J0nokbGRgj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 2, 2023

The ever-loyal Celtics fans gave Kyrie Irving quite a welcome in his return to the TD Garden. Apart from being savagely booed from the get-go, Boston supporters also started busting out some “Kyrie sucks” chants toward the end of the game. Talk about adding insult to injury, right?