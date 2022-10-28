Kyrie Irving does a lot of questionable things on Twitter. This has become somewhat second nature for the highly polarizing Brooklyn Nets superstar.

On Friday, Kyrie sent out a tweet that might get him into hot water again:

Seems innocent enough, right? The Nets point guard also didn’t include any caption in his tweet, so most folks probably won’t make anything of it, especially since, as mentioned earlier, tweeting out unconventional stuff has been pretty much on-brand for Irving.

Unfortunately, there’s a dark story behind this film. The movie Kyrie is promoting is based on a book of the same title, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America!. Below is an excerpt of the novel’s synopsis, which let’s just say, might draw the ire of more than a few folks out there:

“This book will expose the truths that have been hidden by the powers that be in America. Since the European and Arab slave traders stepped foot into Africa, blacks have been told lies about their heritage. This was all by Satan’s design for he is the father of lies. … Find out what’s really going on behind the scenes as it relates to BLACK AMERICA then and now. Afterwards you be the judge as to who God’s Chosen People really are and who Satan’s army is really after.”

According to a report by Rolling Stone, both the film and the movie strongly promote the beliefs of “Black Hebrew Israelites, which have a long history of misogyny, homophobia, xenophobia, Islamophobia, and especially antisemitism.”

Kyrie Irving is probably not the type that would tweet about something that he is not fully aware of, so it’s likely that he’s either seen the movie or read the book — perhaps even both. It appears that he is supporting the ideas that are being promoted in the film, which is laden with blatant antisemitic rhetoric.

This is a very controversial issue right now after hip hop icon Kanye West came out with a slew of antisemitic tweets. It got him in a whole lot of trouble, and there are some who believe that this is the scandal that Ye is not going to recover from. The Nets star isn’t exactly on the same boat as West here, but some might believe that Kyrie is pushing the same ideas that have gotten Kanye into this whole mess to begin with.