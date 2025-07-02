ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings will host the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night. Dallas will feature a short-handed roster, however. Arike Ogunbowale (thumb), DiJonai Carrington (rib) and Maddy Siegrist (knee) did not practice on Wednesday. Tyasha Harris, who is out for the season with a knee injury, obviously did not practice as well. Meanwhile, Myisha Hines-Allen (ankle) was limited at practice. Ogunbowale, Harris and Siegrist have been ruled out for Thursday, while Carrington is doubtful and Hines-Allen is questionable.

Paige Bueckers also continues to battle a knee concern, but she has continued to play through it. Bueckers practiced Wednesday and is expected to be available Thursday.

The Wings also signed Liatu King on Wednesday. King, a forward, will certainly help Dallas' current depth concerns. Still, the Wings are going to be short-handed regardless against a talented Mercury team.

Ogunbowale suffered the thumb injury during the Wings' 79-71 victory over the Washington Mystics last Saturday. Carrington has been dealing with rib injury for the past week. Siegrist has only appeared in 11 total games due to her knee issue.

For Siegrist, she is continuing to progress. She is now off crutches and was even seen taking shots at a recent practice. Ogunbowale and Carrington's injury situations remain uncertain. The hope, of course, is that neither injury is too serious.

The Wings and Mercury will go head-to-head on Thursday night at 8 PM EST. Dallas is hoping to pull off the upset at home, something that may prove to be a challenge given the injury trouble. Phoenix holds a 12-5 overall record which is good for second place in the Western Conference standings.

In other words, earning the win won't be a simple task. Perhaps Dallas can find a way to get the job done, though. Fans can expect the players to give everything they have despite the challenging circumstances.

