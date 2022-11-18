Published November 18, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa

With Kyrie Irving set to return on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn admitted there are going to be some challenges reintegrating him to the roster.

Ahead of their showdown with the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday–which is the eighth game Kyrie missed due to his suspension–Vaughn highlighted the “uncertainty” that Irving’s return brings. Nonetheless, the new Nets coach emphasized that it won’t change their approach and mentality of playing hard in every game.

“There’s uncertainty there, for sure. My approach is the train is going to keep moving. And that train is playing hard playing together, being a team: That’s going to continue,” Vaughn explained, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

Jacque Vaughn, who officially took over as Nets coach after the team fired Steve Nash, did point out as well that there is “positive energy” surrounding Kyrie Irving’s return. That is certainly music to the ears of the Brooklyn faithful, who have experienced their fair share of drama brought by all the controversies within the organization.

Irving has played in only one game that Vaughn coached, which was their first match after Nash’s firing against the Chicago Bulls. The Nets lost the said match, though they have improved a bit since then. In fact, prior to their last two embarrassing defeats, Kevin Durant and co. went 4-1 in five games without the playmaker.

It remains to be seen how Irving will impact the current play of the team. But hey, after KD publicly criticized his teammates and their starting unit, the forward will probably be happy with this development.