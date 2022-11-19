Published November 19, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Kyrie Irving is expected to return on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Interestingly, though, the Brooklyn Nets didn’t declare him available for the game.

Instead, the Nets listed Irving as questionable for the contest. No other details about his status were revealed, though there are several potential reasons why the team opted to declare him as such.

Irving’s return is based on the fact that his reinstatement will only come after he fulfills the requirements the Nets gave him, including apologizing for his promotion of an antisemitic film, as well as meeting with Jewish leaders in the Brooklyn community and with team owner Joe Tsai. Perhaps he has yet to fully complete the requirements or maybe Tsai hasn’t given his greenlight to the team.

Of course there is also the possibility that the Nets are still checking Irving’s conditioning after he has been sidelined for weeks now. To recall, the Nets playmaker was handed a team-imposed suspension last November 3, and he has missed eight straight games since then. Naturally, Brooklyn will have concerns about his game shape.

For what it’s worth, though, there is no indication that Kyrie Irving will sit out, as the general expectation is that he’ll be ready to suit up against the Grizzlies come Sunday.

The Nets have been up and down since Irving’s suspension, though it has largely been positive for them aside from their blowout loss to the Sacramento Kings. With that, it remains to be seen how the return of the All-Star guard will impact their current play under Jacque Vaughn.