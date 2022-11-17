Published November 17, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Brooklyn Nets have finally decided to lift Kyrie Irving’s team-mandated suspension. After sitting out a total of eight games including Thursday night’s tilt against the Portland Trail Blazers, it is now being reported that the embattled guard is set to return to the lineup on Saturday against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

This report comes via NBA guru Shams Charania of The Athletic:

“Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is expected to be cleared to play Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, league sources with knowledge of the situation told The Athletic,” Shams wrote.

Kyrie’s return felt imminent amid calls from personalities from in and around the NBA for the Nets to lift his suspension. This was initially supposed to be just five games, but the organization opted to have him sit out an additional three contests as he worked toward satisfying the team’s list of demands for his reinstatement.

Shams also reports that according to his sources, “the Nets and the league say that both sides are happy with what Irving has done throughout the process, especially given the number of community leaders he has met with.” It is also worth noting that Irving reportedly went “above and beyond” what the team expected him to do in terms of making amends for promoting an antisemitic movie on Twitter.

The struggling Nets definitely need Kyrie Irving back as soon as possible. They haven’t been completely horrible without their All-Star point guard in the mix, though, with Kevin Durant doing everything in his power to keep the ship afloat, so to speak. Brooklyn enters Thursday’s game against the Blazers having won four out of the seven games without Irving in the lineup. However, there’s still no denying that they need him back on the floor.