Kyrie Irving’s comfort level with Nets amid endless Lakers trade rumors

Will he or won’t he be traded? That is the ultimate question surrounding Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving, who has been the subject of seemingly endless trade rumors even before Kevin Durant made it known that he no longer wanted to call Brooklyn home.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been swirling around Irving’s name most often, with the obvious connection between the Nets guard and LeBron James, his teammate from their Cleveland Cavalier days. Through all the trade rumors, Irving’s status with Brooklyn received an important update. SNY’s Ian Begley has the details.

“A source close to Irving said this week that the seven-time All-Star is in a good place with the Nets and comfortable entering the 2022-23 season.”

Begley reports that Kyrie Irving is “in a good place” with the Nets. He is reportedly “comfortable entering the 2022-23 season.” That’s good news for Brooklyn fans, given the Lakers trade rumors running rampant right now.

Reports indicated that the Lakers and Nets were engaging in trade talks on Irving earlier this offseason, though the conversations seem to have halted for the time being.

Irving, 30, picked up his $36.5 million player option for the 2022-23 campaign back in June. The seven-time All-Star averaged 27.4 points, 5.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 41.8 percent from downtown last year.

The 2021 season was marred with controversy for Kyrie Irving and the Nets, as the star guard only appeared in 29 games due to his vaccination status.

That the two sides are in “a good place” is nothing short of a miracle, given all they’ve been through.