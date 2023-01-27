Kyrie Irving has been having a monster season for the Brooklyn Nets as the team has done a complete turnaround from their poor start to the season. But the Nets have struggled a bit since Kevin Durant was sidelined with a knee injury. The Nets have lost six of their last eight games since Durant has been out of the lineup including Thursday night against the Detroit Pistons who have one of the worst records in the NBA. Even so, Irving has been doing his best to try and keep the team afloat and competitive in Durant’s absence. Against the Pistons, Irving dropped 40 points, his second time hitting the 40 point plateau this season, both of which came in the last five games. During these last five games, Irving has also cemented himself in Nets franchise history becoming only the fourth player to register five consecutive games with at least 30 points as per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.

Kyrie Irving is the fourth player in Nets NBA history to register 30+ points in five straight games, joining Kevin Durant, Stephon Marbury and John Williamson. The five straight games is the longest streak of 30-point games in the franchise's NBA history. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) January 27, 2023

In the last five games, Irving has had point totals of 30, 48, 38, 30 and 40 points respectively. He joined teammate Kevin Durant and former Nets Stephon Marbury and John Williamson as the only players to reach that feat. Five games is the Nets franchise record for most consecutive games with at least 30 points. The Nets next game is against the New York Knicks and it seems likely that Kyrie Irving sets a new team record. The Nets have needed his scoring in a big way. Coming into the Pistons game, Irving was averaging 26.8 points per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from three-point range.