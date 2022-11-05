Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant may not be too hyped up about his epic ankle-breaker on Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford, but there’s no denying it was perfectly executed. In fact, even Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was in awe of it.

On Twitter, LeBron had only one word to say about Durant’s highlight reel material on Friday: insane.

James made the commentary after his friend Cuffs The Legend shared a photo of the move on Twitter. It showed Durant pulling off the jumper while Gafford was lying on the floor. Cuffs The Legend called it “iconic,” and the Lakers superstar couldn’t help but agree.

INSANE bro!!! Iconic for sure — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 5, 2022

It was undoubtedly the best move of the day, and it actually sums up the whole game. Kevin Durant and the Nets wiped up the floor with the Wizards, handing Washington a 42-point beating for their largest home defeat in franchise history.

Durant himself finished with a near triple-double of 28 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists. Even more incredible, he did it without the help of his top two running mates in Kyrie Irving (suspended) and Ben Simmons (knee injury).

LeBron James and the Lakers, for their part, will be hoping that Durant doesn’t do the same thing against them when they meet. They are scheduled to play each other on November 13, with the Nets visiting the Purple and Gold franchise at Crypto.com Arena. The two teams have struggled to start the campaign, but they also do seem to be turning things around with improved play on both ends of the floor.